Skip Bertman tests positive for COVID; family encourages vaccinations

BATON ROUGE, La. - Former LSU baseball coach and athletic director Skip Bertman and his wife, Sandy, tested positive for COVID-19, one of their daughters confirmed Monday afternoon. They are experiencing mild symptoms and expect to make a full recovery.
The couple, both 83, received vaccinations earlier this year. The family said the shots protected them from more severe cases, and they encouraged everyone who hasn’t gotten a vaccine to do so.
“The reason why my parents can walk away from this is because they are vaccinated,” said Bertman’s daughter, Lori. “I don’t know if my dad wasn’t vaccinated he could’ve survived COVID.”
Bertman has multiple pre-existing conditions that put him at-risk. He began feeling general flu-like symptoms and coughing last week, his daughter said. Sandy Bertman developed mild symptoms a few days later. They then took at-home coronavirus tests that confirmed their suspicions.
On Monday, the Bertmans received monoclonal antibody infusion therapy to treat their symptoms, their daughter said. They are both expected to return home by Monday evening.
“The reason why Skip got COVID is because people haven’t gotten vaccinated,” Bertman’s daughter said. “The reason he’s going to be OK is because Skip is vaccinated.”
As they recover, the Bertmans will have to quarantine at home for the next 10 to 14 days.
“They’ll be watching baseball and ‘Ted Lasso,’” Bertman’s daughter said. “Leave goodies at the door.”