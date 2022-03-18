KEITHVILLE, La. -- A human skull was found Friday in a wooded area in Keithville.
Caddo sheriff's detectives, K-9s, crime scene investigators and the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office responded after the skull was found around noon off Colquitt Road near Haywood Road.
According to CPSO Det. Vincent Jackson, it appears the skull has been left in the area for several months. The Caddo coroner will send it to the FACES lab in Baton Rouge for identification.
A cadaver dog was used to comb the area in search of any other human remains.