SHREVEPORT, La. – An altar server. Honor student. Joyful surprise. An incredible friend who always had your back.
Those are some of the memories of Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley,29, who was killed Aug. 5, 2015 in the line of duty. Grover Cannon, 31, the man who pulled the trigger, was convicted Wednesday night of first-degree murder.
Snippets of LaValley’s relatively short stint as a police officer, his work before that as a videographer with KTBS and his childhood years were shared Thursday morning during the penalty phase of the trial. Afterwards, jurors will use that information to decide if Cannon spends the rest of his life in prison or is sent to death row for ultimate execution by lethal injection.
This part of the now eight-day trial is an emotional one for family and friends who are called to the stand to give jurors insight into the life of the one lost and the impact that loss has had on them.
Not unexpected, LaValley’s mother, Jackie, was the first to share her thoughts – and opened up about the guilt she says she feels that she couldn’t be there the night her son was murdered.
“At night I pray I will be taken so I can be with Thomas again,” said Jackie LaValley, who admits she rarely sleeps and avoids celebrating holidays since Thomas’ death.
Thomas LaValley was a Boy Scout, an altar server and an honor student who lettered in wrestling and cross country, she said. About a month before he was killed, Thomas LaValley had moved into the house he’d just bought. His first home purchase.
“Since Thomas’ death, I’ve been told Thomas paid the ultimate price,” Jackie LaValley said. “But that’s no comfort.”
Next was Thomas LaValley’s aunt, Joy LeBeau, who told how her older sister, Thomas’s mother, found out she was pregnant after struggling to conceive. Thomas LaValley was that “joyful surprise” and miracle for the whole family.
Now, LaBeau said her sister’s home is “virtually a museum of Thomas and his memory.” Jackie LaValley ignores calls for days and sometimes her neighbors hear her crying.
“We stand by helplessly, knowing there’s nothing we can do to help (Jackie),” LeBeau said. “I’m so afraid for her.”
Former KTBS employees Chrissi Coile-Reesby and Casey Habich worked with Thomas LaValley and described his talent, passion and dedication to his job. Both said he was an “incredible friend” who “always had your back” and “put others before himself.”
Prior to the testimony, defense attorney Dwight Doskey in his opening statements said Cannon is the result of his unstable environment. Doskey claims Cannon suffers from brain damage because his mother drank during her pregnancy.
Jurors can expect to hear more about that impact to Cannon later as doctors will be called to testify about their examination of Cannon and how brain damage affects behavior.
Also expected to testify are members of Cannon’s family, including his mother, Ramona Cannon, and youngest brother, Ira, who is in prison for attempted murder.
Jurors convicted Cannon after deliberating for about two hours.
Before that, they heard from Cannon, when he took the stand in his own defense. Cannon denied killing LaValley.
Cannon testified he was framed and that LaValley was shot by “one of his coworkers.”
During cross examination, Cannon essentially accused every witness (there were 28 of them) of lying or perpetuating a lie.
Cannon was the defense's only witness.