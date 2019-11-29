SHREVEPORT, LA. _ The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting a slight risk for severe storms from the Ark-La-Tex area eastward to Mississippi on Saturday.
A strong upper low located over the central plains will quickly shift eastward toward the mid and the upper Mississippi Valley by Sunday morning.
The National Weather Service Office in Shreveport say showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase Saturday across the region, near and ahead of an upper level disturbance and associated dry line that will shift east northeast across the area.
While adequate wind shear will be in place, instability will remain limited except near the dry line, but the potential still exists for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms from late morning Saturday through the afternoon across portions of extreme East Texas, North Louisiana, and Southwest Arkansas, with the threat for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and brief heavy rainfall.
The severe weather threat will quickly diminish from west to east across the area by late Saturday afternoon and early evening once the dry line exits the area, before a cold front quickly sweeps through the region early Sunday morning.
Cool and dry conditions are expected Sunday through at least mid week next week before the potential for showers and isolated thunderstorms return.