BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Friday initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Feb. 20 dropped to 6,447 from the previous week's total of 6,458.
For a comparison, during the week ending Feb. 22, 2020, 1,798 initial claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 8,073 from the previous week’s average of 9,462.
The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending Feb. 20 decreased to 52,721 from the previous week's total of 54,587.
The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 14,640 for the week ending Feb. 22, 2020.
The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 58,417 from the previous week’s average of 61,466.