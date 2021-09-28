NEW ORLEANS - The number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,031 Tuesday and there have been 54 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The total number of cases reported to the state is 738,613. The current total death count is 13,850.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 86% of cases and 81% of deaths from Sept. 9 to Sept. 15. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85% of current COVID hospitalizations.
LDH is reporting an additional 26,809 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,328,787 doses, including 2,102,264 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday.
Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.
LDH also reported 989 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, up 5 from Monday and 173 of those patients were on ventilators, down 2 from Monday.