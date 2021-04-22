Severe Storm Risk for Friday Afternoon and Evening (Storm Prediction Center)
Severe Storm Risk for Friday Afternoon and Evening (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has most of the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk of severe storms for Friday afternoon and evening.  Hail, gusty winds, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding are possible.

Next Weather Maker as shown with Water Vapor as of Wednesday Evening

The weather disturbance responsible for this forecast was located along the California coast Wednesday evening.

Here is the forecast timeline:

2 PM Friday Forecast

Storms are forecast to approach the ArkLaTex from the west by the early afternoon.

5 PM Friday Forecast

Storms, some severe move into Oklahoma, east Texas and Toledo Bend by 5 p.m.

7 PM Friday Forecast

Showers and storms cover most of the ArkLaTex at 7 p.m.  Also, severe weather is possible during this time.

10 PM Friday Forecast

Storms with heavy rain continue through the late evening.

12 AM Saturday Forecast

Rain covers the eastern half of the ArkLaTex at midnight Saturday.

2 AM Saturday Forecast

Storms finally depart the area by 2 a.m.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Rain amounts could add up to a few inches or more.

RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast

STAY CONNECTED

It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.

Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags



Load comments