SHREVEPORT, La. - There is a MARGINAL to SLIGHT risk of severe storms across Oklahoma, northeast Texas, northwest Louisiana and southern Arkansas for late Saturday into Saturday night according to the Storm Prediction Center. Hail and gusty winds are possible.
The storm system responsible for this outlook was moving across California as of Friday evening.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Storms may develop early Saturday evening and move toward the ArkLaTex from southern Oklahoma.
Storms could intensify and become severe as they push farther south later in the evening.
After midnight, the IBM model shows a gradual weakening of the storms over north Louisiana.
By sunrise Sunday, rain may still linger over Toledo Bend.
A few hours later, the precipitation should depart the ArkLaTex.
Rain totals could exceed an inch in a few locations.
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler, Skip Kordas and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.