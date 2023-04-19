Slight Risk of Severe Storms on Thursday (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms are possible late Thursday afternoon through the evening

Slight Risk of Severe Storms on Friday (Storm Prediction Center)

and again on Friday.  The risk is Slight according to the Storm Prediction Center.  Very large hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes could occur.

Forecast Rain Amounts on Thursday and Friday

Heavy downpours are also in the outlook.  1 to 2 inch rains can't be ruled out.

Here is the forecast timeline:

5 PM Thursday Forecast

Storms are forecast to develop late Thursday afternoon.  Some may be severe.

8 PM Thursday Forecast

By the middle part of the evening, storms...some severe could move into Arkansas and Louisiana.

10 PM Thursday Forecast

Storms are forecast to weaken some late in the evening.

12 AM Friday Forecast

The activity may depart the area after midnight.

Noon Friday Forecast

Redevelopment is possible early Friday afternoon with a few severe storms.

5 PM Friday Forecast

The rain is projected to leave the area late that afternoon.

