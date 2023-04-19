SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms are possible late Thursday afternoon through the evening
and again on Friday. The risk is Slight according to the Storm Prediction Center. Very large hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes could occur.
Heavy downpours are also in the outlook. 1 to 2 inch rains can't be ruled out.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Storms are forecast to develop late Thursday afternoon. Some may be severe.
By the middle part of the evening, storms...some severe could move into Arkansas and Louisiana.
Storms are forecast to weaken some late in the evening.
The activity may depart the area after midnight.
Redevelopment is possible early Friday afternoon with a few severe storms.
The rain is projected to leave the area late that afternoon.
