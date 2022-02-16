Severe Risk for Thursday (Storm Prediction Center)
Severe Risk for Thursday (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk of Severe Storms for most of the ArkLaTex for Thursday morning.  All modes of severe weather are possible including hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.

Severe Risk for Wednesday Night (Storm Prediction Center)

The risk is Marginal for late Wednesday night as the storm system approaches.

Thursday's Weather Maker as of Wednesday Evening

This storm was in New Mexico early Wednesday evening.

Jet Stream Forecast for Thursday Morning

It's projected to weaken as the disturbance moves by to our northwest.

Here is the forecast time line:

3 AM Thursday Forecast

Showers and windy conditions are expected across the area before sunrise Thursday.

Sunrise Thursday Forecast

Storms develop as the dry line (yellow) enters the ArkLaTex around 7 a.m.

9 AM Thursday Forecast

By mid morning, this boundary may kick up stronger storms across Louisiana and Arkansas.

Noon Thursday Forecast

The activity pushes into northeast Louisiana at about the lunch hour.

Early Thursday Afternoon Forecast

In the early afternoon, skies clear and it gets colder as the cold front (blue) passes through.

Forecast Rain Amounts for Thursday

Rain totals may range from a quarter to over a half inch.

