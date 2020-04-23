SHREVEPORT, La. - A fast moving storm system located in the Pacific northwest Thursday evening is forecast to pass through the northern half of the ArkLaTex late Friday.
A few thunderstorms could develop and become severe during the late afternoon and early evening north of I-20. The risk of severe weather is slight according to the Storm Prediction Center. The lack of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will likely keep the severe weather to a minimum compared to Wednesday.
Here is the forecast timeline:
By lunch time Friday, the surface part of the storm is forecast near Dallas.
At 5 p.m., it enters the ArkLaTex with a few showers or thunderstorms.
By the early evening, a line of showers and isolated storms could precede a cold front moving east through the area. The outlook shows rain from southwest Arkansas to Shreveport.
Later in the evening, the rain could stretch from southeast Arkansas to Toledo Bend. A few storms in Arkansas could become severe with hail and gusty winds.
After midnight, the rain departs the area.
Forecast rain totals should be light.
