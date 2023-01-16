Slight Risk of Severe Storms for Wednesday (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a Slight risk of severe weather on Wednesday afternoon.  Gusty winds are the primary culprits although tornadoes can't be ruled out.

Water Vapor Image of Wednesday's Storm System

The storm system responsible for this forecast was pounding California late Monday afternoon with heavy rain, snow and high winds.

Forecast Rain Amounts for Wednesday

Rainfall is projected to be fairly light by the time this system reaches the ArkLaTex.

Here is the forecast timeline:

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Light showers are forecast Wednesday morning.

Midday Wednesday Forecast

A line of storms moves in around the lunch hour.

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Storms may cover the eastern half of the ArkLaTex during the afternoon.

Wednesday Evening Forecast

The rain departs the area during the evening.

