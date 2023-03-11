SHREVEPORT, La. - There remains a slight risk for severe weather across the ArkLaTex for later this evening into the overnight hours.
The area of slight risk for severe weather includes the cities of Texarkana and El Dorado.
A cold front will overspread the region after midnight and push out by daybreak. National Weather Service warns of large hail and damaging winds as primary threats.
Lows will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s north behind the front, reaching the low to mid 60s south and east.
Showers and storms will impact areas along and north of I-30 this evening, spreading south across the ArkLaTex by morning.