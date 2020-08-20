SHREVEPORT, La. -- There could be another problem creeping into the slow mail controversy -- bills arriving too late.
Jason Scott says he pays his bills on time. But the ones he just received are late because they took so long to get to him. He showed us his electric and water bills he just received this week that were already past due. Both bills indicate they were sent in early July.
"You mean to tell me that the City of Shreveport mailed this and SWEPCO mail this from our area, and it went to our local mail, and it came to me a month late?" Scott said rhetorically, looking at the bills.
Now he's concerned about late fees and cutoffs of his services. But SWEPCO says not to worry about a cutoff.
"We're not charging late fees because of the COVID pandemic. We also are not doing disconnects for non-payment. But we are asking all of customers who are behind or get behind on their bills to please call us and set up some sort of payment plan," said Michael Corbin, SWEPCO External Affairs Manager.
And Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell feels certain that the agency won't allow late fees, either, if people fail to get their bills in a timely manner through the mail.
"Just because people are with SWEPCO or Entergy, doesn't get the mail on time, I'm not fixing to penalize the consumers for that. We're going to take care of that. They're going to have to work with us," Campbell said of utility companies.
Corbin says this may be a good time to go paperless with your billing.
"What we encourage our customers to do is download the SWEPCO app if possible. Go to SWEPCO.com and you can register to receive your bill via email or via text message. And you can even sign up to have automatic payments be made," Corbin said.
But Campbell says, "Everybody doesn't do that. Everybody doesn't have a computer. Everybody can't mail on their phone. They're not set up to do that. So we're going to help people every way we can."
We've reported in recent weeks how mail -- especially packages -- have been getting stacked up at the U.S. Postal Service distribution center in Shreveport. It's said to be due to a shortage of workers because of the pandemic, and cost-cutting reforms implemented this summer by the new postmaster general that included eliminating overtime pay.
We asked the USPS for reaction to this story on bills possibly arriving late in the mail. They referred us to a two-day old statement from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that was more about mostly about postponing reforms until after the November election.
But DeJoy said in part, "We reassert that overtime has, and will continue to be, approved as needed."
Both SWEPCO and Commissioner Campbell say they haven't received any complaints from citizens yet about late billing. But Jason Scott wonders if there are many more people like him.
Corbin advises customers to check with their utility companies to see if their accounts are paid in full.
We could hear more about the postal service problems Friday and Monday. That's when Postmaster DeJoy is scheduled to testify before Senate and House committees in Washington.