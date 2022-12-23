SHREVEPORT, La. - The Arctic Blast chilled the ArkLaTex down mostly into the single digits above zero this morning after reaching highs in the 50s on Thursday afternoon.
The Shreveport National Weather Service recorded a low of 10 which is about 28 degrees colder than the 30 year average. Also, Shreveport missed the record of 5 set back in 1989.
Many of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers scattered across the ArkLaTex had lows closer to zero! Here are some of their reports:
Northern parts of the ArkLaTex were in the single digits at around sunrise this morning. Both Robert Morris in DeQueen and Joyce Sproles in Ozan, Arkansas had 5 above zero.
Lows across the central part of the area were in the single digits for most part. Wayne Hatfield in Homer measured the coldest with 2 above zero!
Around Shreveport and Bossier City, morning temperatures were mostly below 10 degrees. Molly Rankin in Benton and Bob Fentress in Belleview both had 8 degrees.
Southern areas were just about as cold. Michelle Gullette in Ringgold had a low of 9 degrees.
Tonight, readings are forecast from 10 above to about 17 degrees.
A Hard Freeze Warning continues through midday Saturday.
And a Wind Chill Advisory goes until mid morning on Saturday.
Expect a slow warm up for the Christmas holiday weekend. Highs will make it above freezing on Christmas Eve and reach the 40s on Christmas Day! And if you prefer short sleeve weather, highs in the 70s late next week may be the outlook for you!
Stay safe with these Winter Weather Tips from the Shreveport National Weather Service.
