Dual Pol Doppler Radar Rainfall Estimation on Thursday (Shreveport National Weather Service)

SHREVEPORT, La - Estimated Rain Totals from the Shreveport National Weather Service Dual Pol Doppler Radar indicate scattered rain fell across the ArkLaTex on Thursday.  Heaviest amounts occurred across the mountains of Arkansas.

Drought Monitor (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA)

Unfortunately, the precipitation was not enough to quench our increasing drought.  Thursday's Drought Monitor from NOAA shows moderate to extreme drought across the area.  The worst is in northeast Texas.

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

As a result, burn bans (red shading) cover most of the ArkLaTex.

Shreveport Almanac for Thursday

The Shreveport National Weather Service only saw a trace of rainfall on Thursday.  Cloud cover and breezy conditions helped keep the highs in the mid 90s...10 degrees cooler than on Wednesday.

Our KTBS 3 Weather Watcher measured mostly light amounts with a few exceptions:

North ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Rainfall Totals for Thursday

Chuck Kamm in Redwater, TX had .35 inches...Both Jason Patterson and Brian Loper in Atlanta, TX received two thirds of an inch...the rest of the reports were just trace amounts.

Central ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Rainfall Totals for Thursday

Dave Armstrong in Stanley, LA picked up only .03 inches.

Metro Weather Watcher Rainfall Totals for Thursday

Only trace amounts fell in the metro area.

South ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Rainfall Totals for Thursday

Southern sections of the ArkLaTex had the heaviest rainfall with .75 inches in Toledo Town according to Jerry Dupont.  Next up was Greg Petrus in Melrose, LA with .61 inches...Troy Webb in Noble with .57 inches and .40 inches in Hawkins, TX as measured by Leslie Smith.

