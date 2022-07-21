SHREVEPORT, La - Estimated Rain Totals from the Shreveport National Weather Service Dual Pol Doppler Radar indicate scattered rain fell across the ArkLaTex on Thursday. Heaviest amounts occurred across the mountains of Arkansas.
Unfortunately, the precipitation was not enough to quench our increasing drought. Thursday's Drought Monitor from NOAA shows moderate to extreme drought across the area. The worst is in northeast Texas.
As a result, burn bans (red shading) cover most of the ArkLaTex.
The Shreveport National Weather Service only saw a trace of rainfall on Thursday. Cloud cover and breezy conditions helped keep the highs in the mid 90s...10 degrees cooler than on Wednesday.
Our KTBS 3 Weather Watcher measured mostly light amounts with a few exceptions:
Chuck Kamm in Redwater, TX had .35 inches...Both Jason Patterson and Brian Loper in Atlanta, TX received two thirds of an inch...the rest of the reports were just trace amounts.
Dave Armstrong in Stanley, LA picked up only .03 inches.
Only trace amounts fell in the metro area.
Southern sections of the ArkLaTex had the heaviest rainfall with .75 inches in Toledo Town according to Jerry Dupont. Next up was Greg Petrus in Melrose, LA with .61 inches...Troy Webb in Noble with .57 inches and .40 inches in Hawkins, TX as measured by Leslie Smith.