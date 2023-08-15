SHREVEPORT, La. -The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest disaster loans to non-farm businesses of all sizes, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters who suffered losses caused by the severe storms and straight-line winds that occurred June 10 through June 18.
Types of loans available are: Individuals and Families: Homeowners: up to $500,000 to repair or replace real estate damage and up to $100,000 to replace personal property.
Renters: up to $100,000 to repair or replace personal property. Businesses: Property Damage: up to $2,000,000 to repair or replace real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other assets that were damaged or destroyed (available to businesses of any size and private, non-profit organizations).
Economic Injury: only for small businesses and most private non-profit organizations suffering adverse financial impacts of the disaster (with or without property loss), up to $2,000,000 for working capital to help pay obligations until normal operations resume.
SBA customer service representatives will be at Independence Stadium from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., through August 25 to meet with each disaster survivor.
SBA will answer specific questions about how a disaster loan may help each survivor recover from the disaster damage, and will provide one-on-one assistance in completing applications for these loans.
For more information, contact SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.