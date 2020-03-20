Small business owners adapting to coronavirus crisis

WAKE VILLAGE, Texas - Some small businesses are getting creative to help keep their services available during the coronavirus outbreak.
Sweet Caroline's Boutique in Wake Village, Texas, has closed their doors to the public, but they're still able to serve their customers using technology.
Owner Denise Taylor says they're relying on curbside delivery, social media, online orders and shipping to sustain themselves.
While she just received a shipment of products, she's now concerned about future orders.
"Probably 90% of our product comes out of California and with that shutting down until mid-April, we really don't know when we'll get shipments again," said Taylor.
Taylor says they've also adjusted their hours of operation from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. daily and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays.
They're using their drive-thru only for customer pick-ups.