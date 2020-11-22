BELCHER, La- A small Piper PA-12 plane crashed in a corn field on Sunday evening after the pilot accidentally missed the road where he was going to land, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
The plane was found upside down, right off of Highway 3049 and Cedar Bluff Road.
Caddo deputies said the plane took off near Virginia Beach and was headed to California.
The pilot was allegedly transporting the plane to its owner in California.
Corporal Nathan Wesson with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said the pilot flew through some heavy fog and rain and he landed on private property, in a corn field.
The pilot was not injured in this crash.