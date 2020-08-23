SHREVEPORT, LA – The Wallette and West Shreveport Branches of Shreve Memorial Library are closed after a contract worker tested positive for COVID-19.
Both branches will be closed through Sunday, August 30, with plans to reopen on Monday, August 31. The Wallette Branch is located at 363 Hearne Avenue, and the West Shreveport Branch is located at 4380 Pines Road, both in Shreveport.
During the closure, the branches will be cleaned and disinfected according to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. While the branches are closed, patrons will not be able to return items to the Wallette or West Shreveport Branches or reserve materials at either branch for pickup.
Those wishing to use the library or return checked out items are encouraged to visit one of the Shreve Memorial Library branches listed below Monday through Saturday 10:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.:
· Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road, Shreveport
· Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, Shreveport
· Cedar Grove/Line Avenue, 8303 Line Avenue, Shreveport
· David Raines Branch, 2855 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Shreveport
· Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport
· Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport
· Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport
· North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian
· North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street, Shreveport
Part-time branches listed below are also open with varying hours of operation. Please visit www.shreve-lib.org for a complete list of branches and hours.
· Belcher-Wyche Branch, 409 Charles Street, Belcher
· Blanchard Branch, 344 Alexander Street, Blanchard
· Gilliam Branch, 12797 Main Street, Gilliam
· Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood
· Hosston Branch, 15478 US Hwy 71, Hosston
· Means Branch, 7016 Magnolia Lane, Ida
· Mooringsport Branch, 603 Latimer Street, Mooringsport
· Oil City Branch, 102 Allen Street, Oil City
· Rodessa Branch, 10093 Main Street, Rodessa
Shreve Memorial Library appreciates the public’s patience and understanding during the closure and apologizes for any inconvenience the closure may cause. For more information and additional updates, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.