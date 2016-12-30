One Shreveport man is lucky to be alive after a fire ravaged his apartment at around 9 a.m. this morning.
The Shreveport Fire Department said a man woke to the sound of his smoke detector, to find his kitchen engulfed in flames. He attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, but was unable to stifle the flames. He was able to escape out the back door of the apartment, and was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
SFD arrived to the scene within three minutes, and had the fire under control within ten minutes. They were able to contain the blaze to the kitchen area, but the entire apartment sustained smoke damage, and a neighboring unit sustained water damage. The fire department said the smoke detector was a key factor in the man's survival.
"He said it to the firefighters on scene, if he wouldn't of had a smoke detector he probably wouldn't be here today," said Skip Pinkston, Chief of Special Operations for the Shreveport Fire Department. "He wouldn't of been alerted, he wouldn't have gotten out of the apartment. It helped save his life and it also helped save other apartments from fire damage."
According to Pinkston, city ordinance does require every apartment complex to have functioning smoke detectors in every unit, but there is no law in regard to houses. Pinkston said the fire department would like to see one installed in every home in the city, and that they should be replaced every 10 to 15 years.
If your home does need a smoke detector, the fire department will install one free of charge. The Shreveport Fire Prevention Bureau can be reached at (318) 673-6740.