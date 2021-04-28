SHREVEPORT, La. - Smoke detectors saved a south Shreveport family from a house fire Wednesday morning according to the Shreveport Fire Department.
The fire started just before 2 a.m. near the front door of a house in the 200 block of Suzanne Drive in the South Broadmoor area of Shreveport.
Everyone inside and their pets were able to escape without injury thanks to the smoke detectors.
The fire is under investigation.
The family will live with local family members while the house is repaired.
Anyone who needs a smoke detector can call the Shreveport Fire Department at 318-673-6740 for a free one.
-----
ON YOUR SIDE
American Red Cross disaster responders are often the first ones on the scene of a fire to provide care, compassion and a helping hand. That individual assistance is vital to families as they struggle to get on the path to recovery.
Individuals or businesses can donate directly on the American Red Cross website or by visiting your local chapter website. Partner agencies accept donations as well.
American Red Cross Partners:
- Salvation Army
- Food Bank of NWLA
- Rolling Hills Ministry
- Macedonia House
- Caddo Community Action Agency
Volunteering is also a great way to give back to our community and helps out tremendously. Contact the American Red Cross if you can help. In Shreveport they are located at 805 Brook Hollow Dr. and the phone number is (318) 865-9545.