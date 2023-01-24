SHREVEPORT, La. - The tail end of the storm system responsible for Tuesday's soggy weather was moving over the I-30 corridor of northeast Texas. The Regional Radar from late Tuesday evening showed the rain in blue and snow in white.
A Winter Storm Warning continues until 6 a.m. Wednesday for the mountains of McCurtain county Oklahoma. 2-4 inches of accumulating snow are possible according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.
Trace amounts of snow could stretch down to the I-30 area from Clarksville northeast into Arkansas. Thus, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Tuesday night.
Snow amounts are forecast from a trace in Texarkana to 4 inches in northern McCurtain county Oklahoma.
Late evening temperatures were in the mid 30s from Idabel to DeQueen. 40s were shown elsewhere.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Rain and snow are expected from northeast Texas into Oklahoma and Arkansas at 10 p.m.
At 11 p.m., mostly snow is projected from Texarkana north into the mountains of Oklahoma and Arkansas.
The wintry mix should end by midnight.
Get the latest on the weather and travel conditions early Wednesday morning from Meteorologist Brian Fowler on KTBS 3 First News at 4:30 a.m.