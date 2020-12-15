SHREVEPORT, La. - Our latest storm system was on the way out late Tuesday evening. It dropped a mixture of rain and snow over the ArkLaTex. The snow was visible in a few locations including
DeQueen, Arkansas as shown by our KTBS 3 Weather Watcher, Robert Morris.
Wickes, Arkansas as indicated by Michelle Gullette another of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers
and Umpire, Arkansas also from Michelle Gullette.
Thanks KTBS 3 Weather Watchers for the photos. If you would like to represent your part of the ArkLaTex on our weather maps, register here and send us your data.
Stay Connected
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.