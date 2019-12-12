CLAIBORNE PARISH -- State police will be on the lookout for drunk drivers tonight somewhere in Claiborne Parish.
Troop G troopers will set up a sobriety checkpoint from 9 p.m. until midnight at an undisclosed location.
"Our mission will be to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they can cause injury or death to themselves, their passengers, or members of the public," according to a news release.
To report aggressive or impaired driving, motorists are encouraged to call *LSP (*577) from their cell phone to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or dial 911 to contact their local law enforcement agency.