...Winter Weather threat to ramp up late Saturday night...
.A significant winter storm is expected to impact the entire Four
State region with a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Sunday
night into Monday. However, before the worst of the storm arrives
on Monday, there is good potential for a burst of mainly sleet
and freezing rain across the region early Sunday morning.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 6 PM CST MONDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO
6 PM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, sleet
accumulations of around 1 inch and ice accumulations of around
one quarter of an inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold
wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana,
southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and
east and northeast Texas.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from midnight tonight to
6 PM CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight
Sunday night to 6 PM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible due to snow, sleet, and
ice accumulations. The cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves. Protect outdoor pets.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&