SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau will welcome travel writers from across the nation as part of the Central States Chapter of the Society of American Travel Writers conference Wednesday through Saturday at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Shreveport. The event also will showcase numerous attractions and restaurants in the area.
“Louisiana is excited to welcome travel writers from across the United States, and we look forward to immersing them in our unique culture, exquisite food and the celebratory spirit of our state,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. “Not only does this offer us the opportunity to showcase all the ways you can Feed Your Soul year-round but also our not-to-be-missed carnival season.”
Conference attendees will get to visit local attractions, restaurants, shopping districts and more. The conference ends with a Mardi Gras bash at the Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras parade on Saturday.
In addition to hearing from local experts, attendees will hear from national media professionals such as Colleen Kelly, executive producer of the Emmy-nominated National PBS Television Series, “Family Travel with Colleen Kelly;” Joe Spector, CEO & publisher of The Local Palate; and Maayan Gordon, content creator, Digital influencer and founder of Maayan Gordon Media.
“We are thrilled to be able to have our conference in Shreveport-Bossier this year,” said Chez Chesak, SATW Central States chairman. “The region is rich in history and culture, and it offers a plethora of story ideas for our members—even more so during Mardi Gras!”
Opening night will be held Wednesday at the Shreveport Aquarium and will feature the culinary treats Shreveport’s own Jessica Comegys. Other events include an East Bank experience, two city tours exploring all things “Weird and Wonderful," the “Sportsman’s Paradise” and lunch at the Robinson Film Center.
“We have been a part of SATW for years,” said Stacy Brown, executive director of SBCTB. “Attendees will love our communities’ heritage, amazing food and fascinating culture, and we can’t wait to showcase it.”
For a complete list of events, visit www.SBFunGuide.com.