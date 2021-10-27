SHREVEPORT, La. - Stormy weather with heavy rain moved through the ArkLaTex on Wednesday. This rain photo came from our KTBS 3 Weather Watcher, Edwin Christian. He received .83 inches during the late morning deluge.
The Shreveport National Weather Service picked up 1.15 inches around the lunch hour.
Here are the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher totals:
Northern amounts ranged from nearly a half inch in Emerson, AR according to Thomas Ware to 1.40 inches in Atlanta, TX as reported by Bryan Loper.
Central ArkLaTex rain amounts ranged from two thirds of an inch in Sarepta as measured by Bob Britton to 1.74 inches in Mansfield according to Dave Armstrong.
In the metro area, rainfall was near a half inch in Belleview according to Bob Fentress to 1.20 inches in Bossier City as reported by Robert Parker.
South ArkLaTex totals stacked up as high as 2.00 inches as measured by Kay Berry in Stonewall. Jerry Dupont in Toledo Bend was a close second with 1.75 inches.
Thank you KTBS 3 Weather Watchers for your ArkLaTex representation.