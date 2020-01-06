Solar energy system installed in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Southwest Arkansas Electric Cooperative (SWAECC) is working with Today's Power, Inc. (TPI) to begin building a 1-megawatt solar array near the headquarters of the cooperative in Texarkana, Arkansas.
Motorists can see the solar array from the Interstate 49 near the SWAECC headquarters.
Energy officials said it will potentially help co-op members save money on electrical costs during peak hours of use.
Right now, the array is still under construction off Springer Road.
The array is located on 8 acres of land, and includes 3,800 solar panels.
Southwest Arkansas Electric Cooperative is the customer.
Engineers with Today's Power designed and constructed the array.
Today's Power spokesperson Jennah Denney said the main function of the array is demand mitigation.
"This solar system will create savings on the wholesale level. As you know, member owned cooperatives are owners of their local distribution cooperative, so at this owned generation of Southwest Arkansas Electric Cooperative will see wholesale savings," explained Denney.
The array should be operational by mid-March.
“This solar project is a representation of the board of director’s and management's excellent commitment and vision to further improve the quality of life in their communities, thus creating substantial savings for the members of SWAECC for the next 25 to 30 years.,” said Michael Henderson, president of TPI.
Today’s Power, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI), a Little Rock, Arkansas-based utility service cooperative owned by 17 Arkansas electric distribution cooperatives. Today’s Power, Inc. offers turn-key solar photovoltaic systems, energy storage systems, electric vehicles and charging stations for all sizes and applications.
Southwest Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp. is a non-profit corporation headquartered in Texarkana, Ark. District offices are in De Queen, Nashville and Bradley Arkansas. The cooperative was organized in 1937 by a group of farmers and businessmen from Southwest Arkansas. It serves in Miller, Lafayette, Columbia, Hempstead, Little River, Howard, Sevier and Polk counties in Arkansas; Bowie and Cass counties in Texas; and McCurtain County, Oklahoma.
Out of the 17 electric cooperatives in Arkansas, this is the 13th cooperative for whom TPI has developed a solar or storage project with most of them within the scope of 1 MW as a result of a utility partnership in Arkansas.