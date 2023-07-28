SHREVEPORT, La. -- A solar farm, Rocking R Solar, on Friday donated $10,000 to Providence House to help those affected by recent storms.
Providence House partners with Caddo Parish to help people in crisis situations.
Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said during storms and emergencies there's not always time to fill out the bureaucratic paperwork, and Providence House fills in the gaps.
"We have an application we've established with the parish of Caddo," said Verni Howard, Providence House executive director. "There's some qualifying questions that we ask. We have vendors who are working with the parish, and so once those vendors complete the work, we verify that work is complete. We will then pay the vendor directly."
The monetary support assists families with home repair and debris removal.
Rocking R Solar is a 72.5-megawatt solar farm being constructed by D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) in north Caddo Parish.
“Our DESRI team is pleased to support Providence House and recovery efforts in Caddo Parish,” said Hy Martin, DESRI chief development officer. “DESRI is committed to helping the parish rebuild after the recent tragic storms.”
Call the Providence House at 318-221-7887 for information on disaster relief assistance.