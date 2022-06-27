(CNN) Solar-powered patio umbrellas sold exclusively at Costco have been recalled in the United States and Canada after some umbrellas caught fire, authorities said.
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in a news release urged customers to "immediately stop using" the SunVilla 10 foot Solar LED Market Umbrella.
The umbrellas were produced by California-based SunVilla Corp., the news release says. They feature LED lights on the inside arms and a solar panel with a black cover at the top of the umbrella.
"The lithium-ion batteries in the umbrella's solar panels can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards," the CPSC said.
The umbrellas were sold at Costco warehouses and online for between $130 and $160 from December 2020 through May 2022, the CPSC said.