BOSSIER, La. – Hunter Stebbins bought a new 2020 Honda Accord Monday. But when he went to sleep on Wednesday night, he awakened Thursday only to find out that his car was missing its tires and rims.
Bossier police contacted the Le Rivage Apartment Complex management about the burglarized vehicle. Afterwards, a manager from the complex called Stebbins’ roommate and asked to speak to the owner of the Accord.
Hunter was shocked to hear that the vehicle was his new car.
“I got a brand new car on Monday. And Thursday morning, I actually didn’t walk out and see that my tires and rims had been stolen," Stebbins said.
Bossier police said the rims had anti-theft wheel locks on them. They say whoever did this had a device to get around the locks.
Police also say there has been a pattern of thefts involving vehicle at the apartment complex recently. A police official said there is a possibility that the criminals may not be local as Interstate 220 is close to the apartments.
Stebbins is a sergeant in the Louisiana National Guard. He deployed to Afghanistan and has been a National Guardsman for the past four years. Stebbins hopes to get his tires replaced soon with the help of his insurance company.