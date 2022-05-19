SHREVEPORT, La. – The controversy involving the city of Shreveport’s summer swimming program has taken another turn.
In a statement released shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, the city’s spokeswoman said the company originally awarded the contract to manage SPAR’s pools has declined the offer.
The company is not identified; however, USA Management was the bidder that received the highest evaluation from SPAR employees.
The city then moved onto the next proposal. Again, the company wasn’t named, but the only other bidder for the contract was Shreveport-based Rock Solid.
“But it was determined that the company was non-responsive due to its failure to provide accurate information in the documents that were submitted. Specifically, this company failed to disclose any and all litigation that they were involved in over the past five years,” communications director Marquel Sennet wrote.
So, that leaves the city and SPAR to find a plan that will provide access to swim programs this summer, Sennet said.