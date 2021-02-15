School Closing

Some area schools districts are already off this week for pre-planned holidays or winter break, but those that were scheduled to have classes this week are announcing closures.

Here's a look at the decisions so far:

BOSSIER - All schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, including virtual programs. 

RED RIVER - All schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday. 

WEBSTER - All schools closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. A decision will be made later in the week regarding Friday. Students may login to their teacher’s Google classroom for optional assignments. 

NATCHITOCHES - Virtual learning for the remainder of the week. All school campuses and offices will be closed until Monday.

Schedules for the remaining districts are as follows until changed: 

CADDO – Off through Wednesday for winter break.

BIENVILLE – Off Tuesday

CLAIBORNE – Off all week for winter break

DESOTO – Off all week for winter break

