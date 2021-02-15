Some area schools districts are already off this week for pre-planned holidays or winter break, but those that were scheduled to have classes this week are announcing closures.
Here's a look at the decisions so far:
BOSSIER - All schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, including virtual programs.
RED RIVER - All schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
WEBSTER - All schools closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. A decision will be made later in the week regarding Friday. Students may login to their teacher’s Google classroom for optional assignments.
NATCHITOCHES - Virtual learning for the remainder of the week. All school campuses and offices will be closed until Monday.
Schedules for the remaining districts are as follows until changed:
CADDO – Off through Wednesday for winter break.
BIENVILLE – Off Tuesday
CLAIBORNE – Off all week for winter break
DESOTO – Off all week for winter break