LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday that state agencies will receive a 3% pay raise to give to their high-performing employees who worked during COVID-19.
"This last year, our workforce has shown dedication, resilience and flexibility during this pandemic," Hutchinson said at a news conference. "There have been circumstances that no workforce has been through in the last 100 years."
The raises will be applied to employee salaries and are not a one-time bonus, Hutchinson said. Agencies will be responsible for distributing the raise to qualified employees.
This is the largest performance-based pay increase since Hutchinson became governor, he said. The move will cost 28 million in total, 11.2 million will come from the state.