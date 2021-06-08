Gov. Asa Hutchinson

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson held a news briefing at the Arkansas State Capitol Tuesday (Photo: KATV)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday that state agencies will receive a 3% pay raise to give to their high-performing employees who worked during COVID-19.

"This last year, our workforce has shown dedication, resilience and flexibility during this pandemic," Hutchinson said at a news conference. "There have been circumstances that no workforce has been through in the last 100 years."

The raises will be applied to employee salaries and are not a one-time bonus, Hutchinson said. Agencies will be responsible for distributing the raise to qualified employees.

This is the largest performance-based pay increase since Hutchinson became governor, he said. The move will cost 28 million in total, 11.2 million will come from the state.

