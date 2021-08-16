LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More than 17,000 students in Arkansas are signed up for homeschooling this year as a COVID-19 surge continues, according to the Arkansas Department of Education.
That number is lower than last year but remains higher than it was before the pandemic began.
Parents in some school districts can choose between homeschooling, in-person learning and virtual learning, but certain districts are not offering virtual learning this year.
Sammanthia Lovell has three children in the Beebe School District and none of them are eligible to participate in virtual learning this school year.
"They are only allowing it 7th-12th grade, which are the grades that are old enough to get vaccinated. Kindergarten through 6th grade, there is no virtual option. So I have no choice but to homeschool," said Lovell said.
Lovell said the district's lack of a mask mandate was part of her decision to homeschool.
"I only have one that is old enough to be vaccinated. The rest are younger and not able to be vaccinated. I have a baby who has been sick a couple of times with RSV and ended up in the hospital. We wanted to do whatever we could to keep all of them safe, but especially her," she said.
Lovell isn't the only parent feeling this way.
"Homeschool is one of multiple options parents have. We don't really promote one over the other," Department of Education spokesperson Kimberly Mundell said. "Parents do have the choice and opportunity to determine what is going to be best for their child and homeschool is one of those options."
Lovell said she is up to the task. She knows it won't be easy, but she's willing to do whatever it takes to keep her children safe.
"I am prepared. I am nervous because I want to do what's best for them. It can be overwhelming, but there are lots of groups out there that can guide you if you have questions and make it easier for the transition," she said.