Some businesses are thriving during the pandemic. Dollar stores for example have been racking up huge profits over the past few months.
Another business doing very well is 'Dirt Cheap'. The Mississippi based retailer has one store in Bossier City and this past weekend had a job fair looking to hire close to 500 people for it's new distribution center in Marshall, Texas.
"We were fortunate enough to be deemed an essential retailer in all the states, we're in 9 states. That was great! And, because this has had a really tough impact on other retailers, that really falls in our sweet spot," said John Beasley, VP of Human Resources for Dirt Cheap.
The distribution center is expected to be up and running by early October. The new retail store just down the road from the distribution center is supposed to be open to the public in early 2021.