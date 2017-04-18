Elliot Stonecipher, the government watchdog who is suing the Caddo Parish Commission over a parish retirement program made available to commissioners, said he will appeal an adverse ruling in his lawsuit.
Three judges of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport ruled last week that Stonecipher did not have the right to force commissioners to repay the money.
Stonecipher contends Caddo commissioners are part-time employees and not eligible for retirement programs like the Caddo Parish Employees' Retirement System.
The parish is fighting the lawsuit. A Caddo District Court judge has ruled in the parish's favor and that ruling was upheld by the three judges of the appeals court. Stonecipher is now asking the full appeals court to review the case.
CPERS is a public retirement system that is used an an alternative to mandatory Social Security coverage. Fifteen commissioners enrolled in CPERS between 2000-2015, making personal contributions plus receiving contributions from the parish.
Former commissioner Mike Thibodeaux has cashed out contributions he made with his own money. He has not touched contributions made by the parish, which are frozen until Stonecipher's suit is resolved.
Other commissioners who pulled out because the contributions were questionable were Matthew Linn, Jim Smith and Doug Dominick.
Documents provided to Stonceipher under a public records request show withdrawals by former commissioners Ken Epperson and Stephanie Lynch. An audit revealed former commissioners Clifford Collins, Micheal Long and Carl Pierson also made withdrawals.