SHREVEPORT, La. -- The extreme heat is putting stress on everything - including the A/C units for school buses.
“Twenty years of the abuse of Louisiana roads, things start to fail,” said Jeff Roberts, Caddo Parish School Board transportation director.
About 10% of Caddo's buses have been having A/C issues.
“And typically in that system, what's going to happen is after you've charged it and it's held, we send it back out on route. But there's no guarantee that a week down the road it may find another weak spot somewhere and it's going to blow that place and then it's back in here,” said Roberts.
This is causing some backup on repairs, and their backup fleet doesn’t have A/C, so some buses are having to be out on the route with issues.
“We have our crews working day and night. We have vendors working day and night on nothing but AC work. That is our top priority. Everything else is kind of taking a back burner to the AC problems that we're experiencing,” said Roberts.
Part of the issue is the aging fleet.
“Currently, we have about 80 2004 models out on route,” said Roberts.
But some new buses are having issues too. Even the working buses aren’t exactly cool.
“Even on buses that have fully functioning A/C, it's hard to keep that bus at a comfortable temperature. On a route you're constantly opening the door that heat is spilling in and the heat from the engine. A bus is just not set up like our personal vehicles,” said Roberts.
So the best advice they can give? Bring water, keep your windows open and pray for cooler weather.