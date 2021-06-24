SHREVEPORT, La -- With questions piling up over the Perkins administration's pick for a new recycling contractor, some Shreveport City Council members are already giving a thumbs down.
They're not set to vote for nearly three weeks. But Republicans Grayson Boucher and John Nickelson say they will vote no.
Boucher wrote, in part, "My top priority is to be a good steward of taxpayer dollars. After review, I'm convinced this contract is not in the best interest of our citizens."
Nickelson wrote, in part, "I will not support any recycling agreement that does not make efficient and effective use of taxpayers' money. I look forward to working with my colleagues and the administration to reevaluate our options for addressing this important issue."
Those statements come after the latest question mark about Charlette Edwards of C. Edwards Concepts. She stands to gain a $10 million contract from the city to resume curbside recycling. That's despite having no experience or equipment.
But KTBS 3 News saw that Edwards did not sign the felony conviction affidavit in her proposal to the city.
A signature would have verified that Edwards and everyone on her team has not been convicted for crimes like theft, fraud and bribery.
Public Works Director Gary Norman told KTBS 3 News in a statement, "The lack of a signature was a simple omission. All forms were complete solely by (Edwards)."
But the city has not said if a background check has been done on Edwards or her team.
We've reported other questionable filings by Edwards this week as she sought the initial five-year contract that would pay her $1.9 million per year.
She listed a Lexus SUV as a vehicle to transport recyclables in a filing with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.
Edwards also listed a state lawmaker as a reference without asking him. That would've backfired on Edwards had the selection committee bothered to check with Rep. Thomas Pressly. He told us Edwards does not have the experience or expertise for the recycling contract. That was based on his work to help her get license to finish cleanup of the former Don's Seafood restaurant that burned down last year.
Nickelson went on to write in a Facebook post, "I am confident based on my discussions with other Council members and the administration that the proposed contract will not be approved."
As it stands now, the council would vote on July 13.
We've been unable to reach Edwards for comment.