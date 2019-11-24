BATON ROUGE, La. - Eight regional offices of the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles will be open Monday after a massive cyberattack hampered the system.
The Shreveport office on 9310 Normandie Drive is the only office in NWLA that will be open. Other offices that will be open include
- Baton Rouge - 7701 Independence Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
- New Orleans - 100 Veterans Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124
- Lake Charles - 951 Main Street, Lake Charles, LA 70615
- Alexandria - 5602 Coliseum Boulevard, Alexandria, LA 71303
- Monroe - 5171 Northeast Road, Monroe, LA 71203
- Lafayette - 3241 N.W. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette, LA 70507
- Thibodaux - 1424 Tiger Drive, Thibodaux, LA 70301
State officials say all Public Tag Agents will be open and available to assist with vehicle registrations only. The state also adds many systems are back online but technicians will be at each location to troubleshoot any issues. The public is urged to exercise patience while the system is still hampered.
The Louisiana State Police Fingerprinting and Background Check and Concealed Handgun Permit offices remain closed at this time.