MARSHALL, Texas- Following a Christmas day blowout of a gas well near Blocker Road, Tanos Exploration was pleased to announce on Tuesday plans to allow evacuees in the area to return home since the capping process has begun.
“I’m pleased to announce today that we were able to get the blowout preventers on the well,” Tanos President CEO, Mark Brandon, informed at a press conference, held Tuesday at Emergency Services District #3 fire station.
“We had hoped to have that done yesterday,” he explained. “We had a little mechanical difficulty with one of our pieces of equipment. But, today, at 10:30 (a.m.) the well is basically, I wouldn’t say under control, but it is where we can control it.”
With that said, Brandon said his company is giving all evacuees, with the exception of those on Newton Road, the OK to return home.
“Because that is within 900 feet, the closest house of the well, we asked them to stay away one more night,” Brandon said of Newton Road residents. “So really, all and all, things have gone fairly well.”
Although most are allowed to go home, Brandon said they do want residents near Blocker Road to refrain from celebrating the New Year with fireworks.
“Like I said, we haven’t detected any gas, but I think it’s more if some firework was to go back towards the well (it could be potentially dangerous),” he said.
Brandon said three of the company’s human resources representatives have been checking in with evacuees during the duration of their stay in hotels.
“They’ve been in rotation, meeting with them every day, talking to them. We’ve had several trips that we’ve taken them back to their homes during a certain set hours where we felt like it was safe for them to go back,” he said.
Brandon said conditions have been deemed safe, but they decided to allow residents to evacuate, on the company’s dime, for safety precautions.
“Literally, it has been safe. They could’ve stayed there. We’ve had gas detectors onsite along Blocker Road the whole time,” the COE said. “We’ve never picked up one … cubic foot of gas…but just out of precaution — the noise more than anything — we decided to evacuate the area.
“So we had times that we allowed them to go back, maybe get medications, get whatever it is they may need,” he said. “But like I said, tonight we’re allowing them to go home.”
CAPPING PROCESS
Regarding the capping process, Brandon said they are currently installing diversion lines to the well.
“Those lines will take the gas to a pit and then we will start to close those valves so that we can shut the well in,” he said. “The next step from there is to rig up from what we know a coil tubing unit and we will do a dynamic kill on the well. That is, we will pump heavy mud into the lateral and into the vertical section of the well, and basically kill the well and eliminate all of the pressure at the surface. We will then set plugs in the well and then we will go about putting a tubing head and production tree back on the well.”
Brandon said they will be igniting the diversion lines as part of the process to get rid of the excess gas.
“That just helps us get rid of the gas because it would be lower to the ground with the way we’ve got the situation in control right now,” he said.
The blowout was caused by a failure of a wellhead, resulting in the release of natural gas into the air.
The well in question is located approximately 0.5 mile from Blocker Road in the area of Newton Road and Manning Road, approximately eight miles southeast of the Marshall city limits.
The company will conduct an ongoing analysis and testing to investigate the issue, Brandon said. He noted that everything has been by the books, so far, regarding the efforts with the exception of Monday’s hiccup with the capping process.
“Yesterday’s hiccup was the only thing that was none textbook, but it’s happened before — the damage to the crane during the extraction of the actual tubing head off the well,” said Brandon.
Tanos will maintain a command center until everything returns back to production. They’ll just scale back on equipment, in the meantime, said Brandon.
The CEO reiterated his thanks to Harrison County emergency management services and officials during this time.
“Again, I can’t say this enough. I commend all of the people in Harrison County, the emergency services that have helped us through this and the sheriff’s department,” he said. “We’ve manned a 24-hour vigil at Newton and Blocker Road; and, for the most part, the public has been very gracious in the way they’ve worked with us as well.
“Again, it’s unfortunate for everybody, but I think through the best of everybody’s ability we’ve been able to get through this crisis and we’re starting to move forward,” said Brandon.
Cudd Well Control will be onsite throughout the duration.
“They will be the final group that will leave, because once we do this dynamic kill and we replace this faulty piece of equipment that’s on the well then we’ll go back in and remove those plugs and that mud and return this well back to production,” said Brandon.
PRODUCTION TIMELINE
Brandon said they hope to be back to production by Sunday.
“We’ve had no 24 hour operations. It’s just too dangerous to work at night in these conditions, but starting tomorrow we will go to 24-hour work schedules,” he said. “Of course that cuts your time in half, so we’re thinking we’ll have a lot of this work done. But any danger, anything to the public it’s all gone at this time.”
The CEO said they will attempt the ignition process tonight, to get rid of any excess gas.
“This gas is low, so it’s hard to keep lit, so we actually have a device coming from Mississippi tonight,” he said. “It’s an igniter; it will keep it going all the time. It’s just that the flare lines are horizontal, in a pit, and the fumes are there and we just don’t want that on top of all the guys working, so you burn it off, is what you do.”
Brandon commended Cudd Well Control and other aiding companies on a job well done so far.
“They’re very professional; they talk to us. I relay what they tell me,” he said. “They’re basically in control and they’ve done a great job.”