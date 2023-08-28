SHREVEPORT, La - Most in the ArkLaTex have been praying for rain. And rain it did Sunday night -- not for everyone, but a good portion of the area.
Unfortunately for some, that much-needed rainfall came with thunderstorms and high winds, which in turn equated to power outages.
At one point, about 30,000 SWEPCO customers were without power Sunday night. That was down to just over 10,000 by 4 p.m. Monday.
There was plenty of cleanup going on throughout the day on Monday in several different neighborhoods. Trees and limbs littered yards and some roadways. That's a bad combination when it comes to trying to keep the lights on.
Social media was ripe with complaints, too, with many wondering why they can't have power and rain at the same time.
Several schools in Shreveport were also closed Monday because of the power outages. KTBS talked with one man in the Pine Island North Lakeshore area who says unfortunately he's come to expect these outages.
"It seems like every time a storm comes through we get knocked out of power, but it doesn't take too long usually to come back on unless a tree falls across the lines But a lot of times when the storms comes through it seems like it's one of the first places where it always gets knocked out," said John Herrin.
KTBS was unable to get an on-camera interview with a SWEPCO representative Monday. The utility is expecting to have power restored for everyone by 5 p.m. Tuesday.