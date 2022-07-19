BATON ROUGE, La. - Responding to an ongoing crisis at the Bridge City juvenile jail, Gov. John Bel Edwards said as soon as next month, the state will temporarily move some but not all juveniles to a "secure, independent housing unit" once used as a reception center at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.
The announcement comes after six prisoners escaped early Sunday morning. All were eventually apprehended, but not before engaging in a crime spree across Jefferson and Orleans Parish, including a carjacking Uptown during which a man was shot. The victim was in critical condition at a hospital, authorities said.
"What happened this past weekend at Bridge City was completely unacceptable," Edwards said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon in Baton Rouge. "The escape, the theft, the shooting, all of it,"
At least 26 juveniles have escaped from the site in the last year, and the latest jailbreak prompted renewed calls among Jefferson Parish officials and some residents in the adjacent Bridge City neighborhood to shut down the facility.
In June, after five prisoners escaped and there was a riot at the facility that required a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT team to respond, the Jefferson Parish Council formally asked Edwards to shutter the site.
