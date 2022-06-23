NEW ORLEANS - A 16-year-old standing outside the New Orleans abortion clinic last week knew her clock was ticking. She’s six weeks pregnant and doesn’t have the money to raise a baby. But no one can tell her where to go.
“I’m trying to do this all in two weeks,” said the teen, who asked not to be identified for privacy reasons. “I’m on the cheer team, and I have to go to camp.”
Being pregnant at cheer camp would be hard. Even harder would be raising a child in high school, and avoiding dropping out like every other pregnant classmate she knows in her small Mississippi town.
“I don’t want to hate the baby,” she said.
The teen didn’t know at the time that a pending Supreme Court decision may have already closed her window to terminate her pregnancy at a clinic. Louisiana's three remaining clinics, in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport, stopped scheduling appointments shortly after she visited.
Read more on scheduling an abortion in Louisiana from our news partner The New Orleans Advocate.