SHREVEPORT, La.- Thousands of Americans are losing their medical insurance.
A pandemic era policy that prevented states from removing people from their Medicaid rolls has ended.
Louisiana began the process of evaluating its rolls back in April. At last check, more than 2 million Louisianans rely on Medicaid for health insurance.
The state will begin cutting people from Medicaid next month, but they will reach out to you first. That is why it is important to make sure your information is up to date.
You can do so by visiting the Medicaid website here.