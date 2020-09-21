MINDEN, La. — Last week, more than two dozen Minden High School students were sent home to quarantine after potentially being exposed to COVID-19, according to information shared with KTBS.
Those with knowledge of the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the school’s cheerleaders were mostly affected.
KTBS reached out to Webster Parish School Board Superintendent Johnny Rowland, Jr. for comments. While he said he was not at liberty to provide details or confirmation of cheerleaders being primarily affected, Rowland did respond to the inquiry.
“Due to the privacy interests of our students as well as our employees we are prohibited to share detailed information,” Rowland told KTBS in an email.
“However, like all other school districts across the state, the Webster Parish School Board is working diligently to limit the impact of COVID-19 upon the entire school community. In addition to the precautions we are taking, when we learn of a positive case, we work closely with our regional health director and her team to identify those students and any school employees who must be quarantined. In the present case, all impacted persons have been notified and students will continue to receive instruction via our virtual platform,” he said.
This comes after the entire third grade class at Homer Elementary School was recently sent home to quarantine because of a potential exposure to the coronavirus there, too.