SHREVEPORT, La. - Some retailers in Louisiana can continue operations, but with some restrictions.
This comes after Gov. John Bel Edwards extended his stay-at-home order with some modifications.
Those businesses can remain open as long as they let no more than 10 people inside their store at a time.
Owners of Lewis Gifts and The Paper Tulip said they are accommodating those rules.
They're also regularly disinfecting everything throughout their stores and making sure everyone in the store has a mask.
These businesses were still able to offer curbside and online shopping while their doors were closed.
Business owners say it feels good to reopen their doors because it's important for them to get back to work.
"I think this is going to be a great move going forward,” said Candy Watkins, owner of the Paper Tulip. “If it weren't for the support of our loyal customers and the community and our president offering the PPP protection plan, I'm not sure what would have happened to our business."
"They've been calling their orders in,” co-owner of Lewis Gifts, Catherine Hobbs said. “They've been shopping online. Our online sales are way up. Everyone has made such an effort to support small local businesses. We've been feeling the love and we are just so thankful for everybody's support throughout all this."
The president of the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce says most were eager to reopen, but others were skeptical.
"That's their decision,” Tim Magner said. “They're looking at it both from a healthcare standpoint and an economic standpoint. I think it really depends on the nature of the business. It depends on the size of the staff. It depends on the kinds of interactions that folks have with customers and employees. Health and safety is the most important piece. Businesses that feel they need to remain closed are to protect the health and safety of either their customers or their employees. That's certainly something that we respect."
Under the governor's extended order, malls are allowed to open only for curbside delivery. Customers can eat at restaurants only if they have an outside area. And all employees who interact with the public must wear a mask.
Lewis Gifts opened Tuesday and the Paper Tulip will open Thursday.