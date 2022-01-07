SHREVEPORT, La - A COVID surge and overcrowding at Caddo Correctional Center are part of the reason some people arrested for non-violent crimes are not being booked into the jail currently.
Sheriff Steve Prator says there are 53 active COVID cases among inmates. They have to be segregated from the healthy inmates. But meantime, the jail is also about 360 inmates over capacity.
So some non-violent offenders are being issued court summons instead of getting locked up. But the sheriff does draw a line. He says people arrested for burglary will be jailed.
"We're gonna book you. We're gonna figure out a way to book you for that. We're gonna do everything possible -- even if we had to go over 500 (above capacity) -- we're gonna figure out a way to take care of business and make this parish safe," Prator said.
Asked why burglars will get jail cells, Prator added, "Because they will keep breaking in. If somebody comes in your house when you're not there and goes through your drawers and things like that, that's aggravating. That is intimidating. That's scary. And I don't think you want that person summonsed. "
Also because of COVID, there's currently no in-person visitation at the jail. It has to be done by video.
Prator says jail staff is also short-handed because of COVID infections. He believes most of his deputies are vaccinated. But it's not required.