POWHATAN, La. – Several agencies came to the aid of residents of Powhatan Tuesday who have been without water service since Saturday.
Problems with the Powhatan Water System are to blame. The effected area is on Allen-Beulah Road.
Natchitoches Parish Fire District No. 7 set up a 3,000 “dump tank” of non-potable water. The Louisiana Army National Guard and Natchitoches Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness supplied 110 cases of water. Natchitoches Parish Detention Center inmates helped unload the cases, which will be distributed to the residents.
Attempts to reach Mayor Johnnie Taylor were not successful. A person answering the phone at Village Hall refused to provide information about the water outage.
The water outage is happening at a time the region is under an excessive heat warning with temperatures bumping 100 degrees and the heat index ranging from 105 to 115 degrees. The warning remains in place through at least 7 p.m. Wednesday.
One of the main tips to avoid heath problems from the heat is to drink plenty of water.